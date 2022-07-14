Atiku, Okowa, Davido others storm Osun in support of Adeleke

With the July 16 governorship election in Osun State days away, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, his running mate and Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa and other officials have stormed Osogbo.

The mega rally held on Thursday in the south-western state is to seek support for the PDP governorship candidate in Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

Also in attendance is a popular singer and nephew of the candidate, Davido, PDP National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, other PDP governors and former Osun State Governor, Olagunsoye Oyinlola.

The PDP rally comes after the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Labour Party hit the state for their candidates.

