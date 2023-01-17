Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Atiku not afraid of investigation – Dino Melaye

Politics

Former Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye has said the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar is not afraid of investigation.

Speaking against the background of alleged money laundering, Melaye said Atiku is the most investigated Nigerian.

The spokesman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council disclosed this while featuring on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday.

Melaye said Atiku has always submitted himself for investigation.

“Atiku Abubakar is a democrat; he’s a Nigerian. He has always been available for investigation. He has been investigated time and time again and come out very clean with clean status.

“So, you do not need the permission of Atiku to investigate him. We are not afraid of an investigation, because he’s the most investigated Nigerian and if you investigate him again he will come out clean,” he said.

Melaye stressed that Atiku’s counterpart in the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu should be investigated and prosecuted.

“He is the one that has been indicted already in a certified court indictment. He is the man that has faced the Code of Conduct before,” he said.

Latest

Celebrity

Nollywood Actor, Charles Okocha Survives Ghastly Car Accident

0
Charles Okocha is grateful for life after surviving a ghastly car accident.
Celebrity

Nkechi Blessing Sunday Secures Her New Romance with Boyfriend

0
Nkechi Blessing Sunday is doing everything possible to secure her hot new romance with her man, Xxssive.
Celebrity

“Fine Lepa, No Pimple,” Damson Idris Reacts to Photoshopped Wedding Photos of Himself and Lori Harvey

0
It's no news that Damson Idris and Lori Harvey are the hottest couple on the block after going Instagram official with their romance.
Celebrity

DJ Cuppy Shows Support for Fiancé, Ryan Taylor After He was Knocked Out of Boxing Match

0
"That's my man and I'm gonna stick beside him", is DJ Cuppy's mantra for her relationship with fiancé, Ryan Taylor.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Celebrity

Nollywood Actor, Charles Okocha Survives Ghastly Car Accident

0
Charles Okocha is grateful for life after surviving a ghastly car accident.
Celebrity

Nkechi Blessing Sunday Secures Her New Romance with Boyfriend

0
Nkechi Blessing Sunday is doing everything possible to secure her hot new romance with her man, Xxssive.
Celebrity

“Fine Lepa, No Pimple,” Damson Idris Reacts to Photoshopped Wedding Photos of Himself and Lori Harvey

0
It's no news that Damson Idris and Lori Harvey are the hottest couple on the block after going Instagram official with their romance.
Celebrity

DJ Cuppy Shows Support for Fiancé, Ryan Taylor After He was Knocked Out of Boxing Match

0
"That's my man and I'm gonna stick beside him", is DJ Cuppy's mantra for her relationship with fiancé, Ryan Taylor.
Celebrity

Wizkid Billed to Perform at Tottenham Stadium

0
2023 is a year of the continuation of global domination for Afrobeats and in the frontline is Wizkid
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Nollywood Actor, Charles Okocha Survives Ghastly Car Accident

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Charles Okocha is grateful for life after surviving a ghastly car accident.
Read more

Nkechi Blessing Sunday Secures Her New Romance with Boyfriend

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Nkechi Blessing Sunday is doing everything possible to secure her hot new romance with her man, Xxssive.
Read more

“Fine Lepa, No Pimple,” Damson Idris Reacts to Photoshopped Wedding Photos of Himself and Lori Harvey

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
It's no news that Damson Idris and Lori Harvey are the hottest couple on the block after going Instagram official with their romance.
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: