Atiku mocks Tinubu over Buhari’s Adamawa snub

The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organization has mocked the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, following what it described as President Muhammadu Buhari’s obvious snub during Monday’s APC campaign in Adamawa.

The PDP said it was clear that Buhari avoided the booby trap of identifying with Tinubu when the outgoing President declined to speak directly in favour of Asiwaju by commending him for anything during the rally.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Spokesperson of the PDP Campaign, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja, on Monday.

He said, “The public watched as a visibly embarrassed Asiwaju Tinubu had to put up with President Buhari merely raising his hand without speaking on his (Tinubu’s) personality despite the pressure being mounted on him (Buhari).

“It is clear that President Buhari attended the APC Presidential rally, after much prodding, only to satisfy partisan exigencies and not to campaign for Asiwaju Tinubu, who is badgered by allegations for which most well-meaning Nigerians have distanced themselves from his Presidential bid.

“Our Campaign is therefore not surprised that President Buhari avoided the booby trap of smearing his image by refusing to campaign for Asiwaju Tinubu at the rally.

“It was indeed a pitiable sight to behold as Asiwaju Tinubu watched Mr. President’s mouth, expecting him to campaign for him and speak words of commendation on his personality, which to his embarrassment, never came.

“Even when President Buhari, who was about to leave the campaign stage, was reminded by the APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, to address the gathering in Hausa language, Mr. President merely described him (Tinubu) as being nominated by the Party and failed to campaign for him.

“Nigerians can recall that our campaign had earlier cautioned Asiwaju Tinubu that dragging President Buhari into his campaign cannot help him given that his image had gone beyond redemption.

“The APC Presidential Candidate should face his political woes and not attempt to transfer the burden and smear of his alleged narcotic-related offence and countless allegations of corruption and sundry misdemeanors on the President.“

He further said, “Asiwaju Tinubu should stop wasting his time. He should yield to the consensus by Nigerians to vote in a more acceptable, capable and experienced Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar to rescue, rebuild and redirect our nation at this critical time.”

