Atiku meets Wike after clinching PDP presidential ticket

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has met with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.

Monday’s meeting was held at Wike’s residence in Abuja, hours after Atiku edged him to the party’s presidential ticket.

“In continuation of my commitment to bring everyone on board in ensuring that the @OfficialPDPNig stands as one united party, earlier today, I visited His Excellency Gov Nyseom Wike at his Abuja residence,” Atiku tweeted. “This is a continuous process.”

In continuation of my commitment to bring everyone on board in ensuring that the @OfficialPDPNig stands as one united party, earlier today, I visited His Excellency Gov Nyseom Wike at his Abuja residence. This is a continuous process. -AA pic.twitter.com/3qGM9OadHi — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) May 30, 2022

The meeting is believed to be part of moves to reconcile the duo ahead of the presidential election billed for next year.

It had in attendance several PDP chieftains including a former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, who was one of the contenders in the election held on Saturday.

