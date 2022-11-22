Atiku meets CAN leadership in Abuja [Photos]

Ahead of the 2023 polls, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday, engaged in an interactive section with the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

The former vice president, who disclosed this in a post on his social media handles, said the event is taking place at the Ecumenical Centre in Abuja.

He wrote, “To recover Nigeria, we need to consult widely with all the critical stakeholders in our country.

“I am at the Ecumenical Centre in Abuja for my interactive session with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN). It promises to be a robust and fulfilling conversation.”

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu had on November 16 met with the leadership of CAN where the choice of Muslim-Muslim ticket was discussed.

