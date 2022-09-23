Atiku loses long-time aide, mourns

Abdullahi Nyako, the Private Secretary to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, is dead.

It is understood that the lawyer and aide of the former Vice President of Nigeria died on Thursday morning.

Abubakar said: “Abdullahi was more than an aide, he was a family to me in every sense of the word.

“He served me with loyalty and diligence.

“He will be sorely missed.

“On behalf of my family, I wish to convey my deepest condolences to the Nyako family and pray that the Almighty Allah will comfort and strengthen them.

“May Allah forgive his sins and grant him Aljannah Firdaus.

“Ameen.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...