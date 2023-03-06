Atiku leads PDP protest to INEC Office in Abuja

The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday led a ‘black uniform’ protest to the national headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja to protest the outcome of the February 25 poll.

The PDP flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar; the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu; the Vice Presidential Candidate of the party and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, amongst other leaders of the party led the protest.

Others at the protest include the Chairman of Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) and Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel; the Director General of PCC and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal.

Atiku had told the INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu to resign from his position instead of passing blames in the aftermath of the controversial polls.

