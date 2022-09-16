Atiku hits Europe on Business

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar will travel to Europe this afternoon on a business trip.

This was confirmed in a statement by his spokesman, Paul Ibe, who disclosed that Alhaji Atiku will be travelling immediately after his meeting on Friday in Lagos, with the leadership of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) alongside the PDP vice presidential candidate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta.

According to the spokesman, today’s trip is in continuation of an earlier business trip of 3 weeks ago.

Mr Ibe added that at the conclusion of his European trip, the former Vice President will also use the opportunity to visit his family in Dubai.

He stressed that Atiku’s trip is for business and family purposes and has nothing to do with medicals as have being insinuated in some quarters.

