The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is in Anambra State, south-east Nigeria for his presidential campaign.

The rally is billed to take place today at the Ekweme Square in Awka the state capital.

Supporters of the party have turned out in large numbers for the campaign and members of the National Working Committee have also arrived even as proceedings for the rally gradually get underway.

