Atiku hints at nominating Obasanjo for Nobel Peace Prize

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has expressed readiness to nominate former President Olusegun Obasanjo for Nobel Peace Prize.

The former vice president stated this on Saturday in a post on his verified Facebook page while commending Obasanjo for quelling the Ethiopia-Tigray conflict.

Atiku eulogized his former boss on peacekeeping, saying the ex-president did same in Liberia and São Tomé and Príncipe during their tenure.

He wrote, “I celebrate the extraordinary prowess of His Excellency, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, in bringing peace to Ethiopia. I am not surprised. I know my boss. He did the same thing in Liberia and São Tomé and Príncipe during our time in office.

“If for nothing else, he is most deserving of a Nobel Peace Prize, and I will nominate him when entries are open for nominations.

“Africa is blessed to have a statesman of such impeccable democratic credentials as Chief Obasanjo. A man whose image ought to be in the redesigned Naira note to inspire future generations of Nigerians to sacrifice for their nation and continent”.

