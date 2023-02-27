Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Atiku has won 25% votes in 24 states – PDP

News

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Monday said its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar is confident of victory.

Director of Strategic Communications, Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, Dele Momodu, addressed reporters in Abuja.

Momodu announced that Atiku had surpassed 25 percent of the votes in 25 states across all six regions.

The PDP charged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to resist the pressure to alter the results.

The party accused the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, of attempting to override the wish of the majority of the electorates.

Momodu noted that the APC has been defeated in the North-West, North-East, while South-East results show Labour Party, LP, is in the lead.

Latest

Politics

2023 Elections: Peter Obi beats Tinubu in Lagos

0
The Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, has...
News

Ayade loses senatorial bid

0
Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade has been defeated...
Politics

Atiku defeats Tinubu in Buhari’s state, Katsina

0
The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party Atiku...
Politics

Gbajabiamila re-lected for 6th term

0
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Politics

2023 Elections: Peter Obi beats Tinubu in Lagos

0
The Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, has...
News

Ayade loses senatorial bid

0
Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade has been defeated...
Politics

Atiku defeats Tinubu in Buhari’s state, Katsina

0
The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party Atiku...
Politics

Gbajabiamila re-lected for 6th term

0
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has...
News

El-Rufai prohibits election protest in Kaduna

0
Kaduna State Government has prohibited any form of protests...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

2023 Elections: Peter Obi beats Tinubu in Lagos

Emmanuel Offor -
The Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, has defeated the APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in Lagos, his home state. Though Tinubu...
Read more

Ayade loses senatorial bid

Emmanuel Offor -
Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade has been defeated in the Saturday’s National Assembly election. The incumbent Senator representing the Northern Senatorial District of the...
Read more

Atiku defeats Tinubu in Buhari’s state, Katsina

Emmanuel Offor -
The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party Atiku Abubakar has won the presidential election in President Muhammadu Buhari’s state, Katsina. Abubakar secured a total...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: