Atiku has vowed to release Nnamdi Kanu – Wabara

Atiku Abubakar has promised to release Nnamdi Kanu if he wins this month’s presidential election.

Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), has been in detention since last year.

But the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Adolphus Wabara at the party’s presidential campaign rally in Umuahia, the capital of Abia State on Saturday the party’s presidential candidate promised to release the IPOB leader within the first one hundred days of his administration.

“Atiku has promised to release our son from prison in one hundred days of his administration. He is not afraid of anybody. He will do what he has promised,” Wabara stated.

The former senate president urged the electorate in Abia State to vote for the PDP presidential candidate on February 25.

Atiku had earlier arrived at the Umuahia Township Stadium for the event alongside his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State; the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, Governors Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State and Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State.

Also on the entourage were a former vice president, Namadi Sambo, and members of the PDP Board of Trustees.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...