Atiku felicitates Peter Obi at 61

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has felicitated the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, on his 61st birthday.

Atiku, who is the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saluted the former Anambra governor in a post on his Twitter page on Tuesday.

“On behalf of my family, I wish my good friend, presidential candidate of the LP, and former Governor of Anambra State, @PeterObi, a memorable 61st birthday celebration. I wish you many more years in good health and vitality,” the former VP wrote.

Both men ran for the presidency in 2019 on the PDP platform, with Atiku as the presidential candidate and Obi his running mate.

They lost the election to President Muhammadu Buhari of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Obi, a two-term governor of Anambra State, between 2006 and 2014, defected from the PDP to LP ahead of the party’s primary that saw the emergence of Atiku as the flagbearer.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...