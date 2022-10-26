Atiku donates N50m to Bayelsa flood victims

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has donated N50m to flood victims in Bayelsa State.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) made the donation when he visited the state, among the worst hit since the deadly floods started, on Tuesday.

“On my part and on behalf of my family, I wish to announce a donation of 50 million to the fund. It is a national emergency relief fund similar in scope to what was initiated during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Atiku said.

He equally appealed to his friends and associates to emulate him in donating to the victims of the flooding.

“And to that end, I wish to call on my friends and associates in the corporate world in their private capacity to join me in this cause,” the PDP candidate added.

Atiku also promised to ensure such an incident does not reoccur if he is elected in 2023.

“If elected as president in the presidential election next year, I shall commit to completing the Dadin Hausa Dam in Adamawa State to manage the releases of excess water in Lagdo Dam in the Cameroon Republic. I shall also commit to working with state governments like Bayelsa to build the required flood management infrastructures,” he promised.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...