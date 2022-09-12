Atiku condemns attack on Ifeanyi Ubah

Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate in the 2023 general elctions, has condemned the attack on the convoy of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.

In a post via his Facebook page, the former Vice President condoled the families of those injured and killed in the attack.

“I share my sympathy with the Distinguished Senator.

“May the souls of the departed rest in peace.

“We’ve got work to do to ensure that safety and security returns to our dear country”, Atiku posted.

The mogul-turned politician’s convoy was attacked in Enugwu-Ukwu, a community in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The police confirmed the attack on Ubah’s convoy, but did not provide details on the casualty figure, though media reports had it that no fewer than three police orderlies were killed in the incident.

