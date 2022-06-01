Atiku cannot get 11 million votes in 2023 – Kwankwaso

Presidential candidate of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and former Kano State governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has dismissed claims that People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential hopeful, Atiku Abubakar, already has 11 million votes in the bag.

Kwankwaso at the NNPP Headquarters in Abuja, queried “Where will he get the 11 million votes?”

The former Kano State governor Kwankwanso said he and his supporters gave PDP and Atiku the polls garnered by the party at the presidential elections in 2019 where Atiku trailed behind incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari who garnered 15,191,847 votes.

On the state of the country, he said, “Nigerians need someone who can come and salvage the country. In 2023, Nigeria will go for someone who is capable. Nigerians will support capable people and we will work with Nigerians not minding religion or ethnicity.

“We will always try to understand our priority. People are worried about what is happening in the country,” Kwankwanso said, adding that Nigeria’s military is capable of handling security challenges.”

While disclosing the party now has structures in all the wards, the local government states regional and national levels, the NNPP face hinted, “We will bring good and effective change.”

“There is a lot of division in the country and if something is not done, the country will not grow.

“In Kano, we know what happened in 2019, how the popular votes were subverted. That will not happen in 2023, especially with the signing of the electoral law.”

On insecurity, Kwankwaso stressed that “And any day, anytime, the Nigeria military can defeat the terrorists,” adding that security, education and infrastructural development will take centre place when he becomes president.

“Once you keep people busy, they will do the right thing. Let me thank the entire people of our country for supporting the NNPP. We have our structures in all the wards, local government, state and zonal levels. I believe this is a bit fair for our party to have achieved this result in this short period.

“Let me thank the screening committee headed by Dr Stanley Eje. It was fair. I want to thank all Nigerians who have registered for our party. I use this opportunity to invite all Nigerians to join the NNPP.

“Our tickets are not for sale to the highest bidder. From the state assemblies to the presidency, our tickets are not for sale.

“Whoever that bought a form for 100 million, you know what is involved. He or she needs to be investigated,” Kwankwanso said while debunking reports that he collected money during the PDP primaries for Kano delegates.

“It was said that I collected money for Kano delegates. I did not collect delegates’ money. I am happy I left the APC and the PDP. I am now using this opportunity to invite all Nigerians to join the NNPP. People who believe in our ideology and what we stand for in this country should join us,” Kwankwanso stressed.

