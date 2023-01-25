Atiku campaigns in Delta as Tinubu hits Abia

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) took their campaigns to south-east and south-south, respectively, on Tuesday.

The PDP had its rally at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, Delta state, while the APC held its own at the Umuahia township stadium in Abia.

While Abubakar had Ifeanyi Okowa, his running mate, by his side, Tinubu was accompanied by Hope Uzodimma, governor of Imo State in his rally in nearby Abia.

Both men, alongside Peter Obi of Labour Party, are considered frontrunners in the general elections scheduled for next month.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...