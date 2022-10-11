Atiku Campaign: PDP Govs hit Akwa Ibom with 15 Private Jets

At least 15 private and chartered jets landed and were parked at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital for the inauguration of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign.

As per ThePUNCH, the 15 private and chartered jets were brought into Uyo by governors, ex-governors, and top PDP chieftains in the camp of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa, on Monday, for the formal inauguration of the party’s campaign ahead of the 2023 election.

Aside from the Governors of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, and his counterparts in Oyo State (Seyi Makinde), Benue State (Samuel Ortom), Abia State (Ikpeazu Okezie), and Enugu State (Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi), other governors elected on the platform of the party were present at the event.

The inauguration, which was held at the Nest of Champions International Stadium, was also attended by the party’s National Assembly members, and National Working Committee members led by the National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, among other party stalwarts.

Members of the PDP Board of Trustees led by a former Senate President, Chief Adolphus Wabara were also present at the venue.

The PDP governors present at the rally include Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal; Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintri; Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku; and the host governor, Udom Emmanuel.

Others are the Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri; his Bauchi State counterpart, Bala Mohammed; Delta State Governor and Atiku’s running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa; and Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki.

