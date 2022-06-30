Atiku breaks silence after Fayose declared support for Southern Presidency

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Abubakar Atiku has broken his silence hours after the former governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose declared support for a southern presidency despite the fact that his party fields a northern candidate in the polls.

Atiku, who has been away from the country, revealed that the PDP will remain united and will take actions to address the feelings of party members especially those that are aggrieved.

Fayose’s comment comes as Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State is yet to declare support for Atiku citing injustice to Governor Nyesom Wike during the party’s special convention.

Read Atiku’s statement on Twitter below.

The @OfficialPDPNig will remain united. Focus on our actions. We are taking action to address the feelings of all party members. The unity in our community is my priority. Our resolve to unify Nigeria starts in our party and moves to the community, then on to society. — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) June 30, 2022

