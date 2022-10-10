Monday, October 10, 2022
Atiku appoints Ulasi, Obaseki as campaign aides

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar has appointed Chief Dan Ulasi as a Technical Adviser on Contact & Mobilisation (South East). He also named Don Pedro Obaseki as a Media Presidential Consultant.

Atiku’s Media Adviser Paul Ibe said this in a statement on Sunday, explaining that “the appointments are with immediate effect”.

“Ulasi, who hails from Anambra State, is an experienced politician who has served the Peoples Democratic Party in different capacities both in Anambra State and at the national secretariat of the party,” Ibe added.

“Pedro is a seasoned media personality from Edo State with rich experience in political communication.”

