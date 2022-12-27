Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Atiku a symbol of dedication, service – Buhari

Politics

President Muhammadu Buhari has applauded Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State for his service and dedication.

Buhari made the remark while felicitating with Atiku on his 61st birthday.

The president described the governor as a capable leader.

Buhari said the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum always carries out his duties with incomparable hard work, dedication, and creativity.

In a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari said: “May you have the strength and health to achieve all your goals.”

Also, Buhari felicitated with Governor Oluseyi Makinde of Oyo State on the occasion of his 55th birthday anniversary.

Buhari said Makinde is a visionary politician who is commitment to the progress of Nigeria.

“I wish him a very happy birthday and I pray to God for his good health and long life,” Buhari said.

Latest

Celebrity

Rapper Olamide Teases New Music for 2023

0
Olamide has promised his fans who are expecting something new from him that the wait will be worth their while.
Celebrity

Desmond Elliott and Wife, Victoria Celebrate 19th Wedding Anniversary

0
Desmond Elliott and his wife Victoria are celebrating the 19th anniversary of the day they signed on the dotted lines.
Celebrity

“Marriage is Sweet” Jemima Osunde Gushes

0
Though not married yet, Jemima Osunde is definitely looking forward to that time in her life.
News

Nigerian pilot clocks 203 flight-hours in Ukraine

0
Ukraine-based Nigeria-born pilot, Daniel Ikechukwu Nwogbo, is on cloud...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Celebrity

Rapper Olamide Teases New Music for 2023

0
Olamide has promised his fans who are expecting something new from him that the wait will be worth their while.
Celebrity

Desmond Elliott and Wife, Victoria Celebrate 19th Wedding Anniversary

0
Desmond Elliott and his wife Victoria are celebrating the 19th anniversary of the day they signed on the dotted lines.
Celebrity

“Marriage is Sweet” Jemima Osunde Gushes

0
Though not married yet, Jemima Osunde is definitely looking forward to that time in her life.
News

Nigerian pilot clocks 203 flight-hours in Ukraine

0
Ukraine-based Nigeria-born pilot, Daniel Ikechukwu Nwogbo, is on cloud...
Celebrity

Singer Oxlade Reveals Health Complication Behind Never Smoking

0
Oxlade got quite into it, spilling interesting details about...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor
spot_imgspot_img

Rapper Olamide Teases New Music for 2023

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Olamide has promised his fans who are expecting something new from him that the wait will be worth their while.
Read more

Desmond Elliott and Wife, Victoria Celebrate 19th Wedding Anniversary

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Desmond Elliott and his wife Victoria are celebrating the 19th anniversary of the day they signed on the dotted lines.
Read more

“Marriage is Sweet” Jemima Osunde Gushes

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Though not married yet, Jemima Osunde is definitely looking forward to that time in her life.
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

© tagDiv - All rights reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme. Center Magazine is our complete News Portal about living, lifestyle, fashion and wellness. Take your time and immerse yourself in this amazing experience!

%d bloggers like this: