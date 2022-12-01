Atiku a serial betrayer, weakest candidate now – Oshiomhole

A former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole says the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar is a “serial betrayer” and the “weakest” of all the frontline candidates so far.

Oshiomhole, a deputy director general of the Presidential Campaign Council of Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, stated this on Wednesday during an appearance on ChannelsTV.

Oshiomhole said Atiku is the “weakest link right now among the three leading candidates” including Tinubu and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP).

The former governor of Edo State said Atiku lacks character and consistency having moved from the PDP to the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), back to the PDP and to the APC and finally to the PDP since 1999.

“For Atiku, if he is not the candidate, he takes a flight to Dubai. But you are talking of someone who upon leaving office, supported his wife rather than himself, talk of selfless service and gender equality.

“It speaks to character. When you have sense of belief, you cannot be jumping from one party to the other every other election,” he said.

The former governor said Atiku’s ambition is just about himself and not about Nigeria

He also said the 76-year-old Adamawa-born politician cannot be trusted as echoed by aggrieved PDP governors known as the G5 or the Integrity Group.

“PDP governors said we can’t trust him, every agreement we made with him, he broke it; he is a serial betrayer of agreements,” he added.

