At last, EFCC arrests Okorocha

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has finally picked up Senator Rochas Okorocha from his residence, bringing an end to hours-long siege.

Operatives of the anti-graft agency had broken into the residence after gunshots were heard in the vicinity.

Prior to the forced entry, the EFCC had also insisted that journalists must leave the premises, forcefully ejecting everyone in the residence.

Videos circulating online show EFCC operatives tearing down the door to Okorocha’s Maitama home as the senator and his family members lie down in prayers.

The agency in an earlier statement said it was left with no choice as the senator had refused to honour its invitation.

More to follow…

