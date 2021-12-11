At last, APC zones 2023 presidential ticket to South [Full List]

The Chairman, APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni, Governor of Yobe State has announced the Party zoning arrangement ahead of 2023 general elections.
Governor Buni who chaired the National Working Committee – NWC presented the zoning of the 2023 Presidential ticket, the Leadership of the National Assembly and the Leadership of the Party as follows:
President – (South)
Vice President – (North)
Senate President – (South)
Deputy Senate President – (North)
House of Reps Speaker – (North)
House of Reps Deputy Speaker – (South).
APC National Working Committee zoning:
National Chairman – (North)
National Secretary – (South)
National Treasurer – (South)
Financial Secretary – (North)
Legal Officer – (North)
Welfare Officer – (South)
Auditor – (North)
National Youth Leader – (South)
National Woman Leader – (South)
Publicity Secretary – (South)
Persons With Disability PWD Leader – (South)
Incumbent president Muhammadu Buhari of the APC completes his second term in 2023 and is ineligible to seek reelection.
Buhari, in a recent chat with US President Joe Biden, reaffirmed his resolve to conduct free and fair polls in 2023.