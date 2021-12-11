At last, APC zones 2023 presidential ticket to South [Full List]

The Chairman, APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni, Governor of Yobe State has announced the Party zoning arrangement ahead of 2023 general elections.

Governor Buni who chaired the National Working Committee – NWC presented the zoning of the 2023 Presidential ticket, the Leadership of the National Assembly and the Leadership of the Party as follows:

President – (South)

Vice President – (North)

Senate President – (South)

Deputy Senate President – (North)

House of Reps Speaker – (North)

House of Reps Deputy Speaker – (South).

APC National Working Committee zoning:

National Chairman – (North)

National Secretary – (South)

National Treasurer – (South)

Financial Secretary – (North)

Legal Officer – (North)

Welfare Officer – (South)

Auditor – (North)

National Youth Leader – (South)

National Woman Leader – (South)

Publicity Secretary – (South)

Persons With Disability PWD Leader – (South)

Incumbent president Muhammadu Buhari of the APC completes his second term in 2023 and is ineligible to seek reelection.

Buhari, in a recent chat with US President Joe Biden, reaffirmed his resolve to conduct free and fair polls in 2023.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...