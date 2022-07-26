ASUU: Total shutdown as NLC begins protest

Following the prolonged industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and some other unions will begin a nationwide protest today (Tuesday).

The country’s university lecturers on February 14, 2022, shut down public universities over the inability of the Federal Government to implement agreements the two parties entered into in previous years.

Despite negotiations and interventions by concerned citizens, the FG and the ASUU are yet to settle their differences after nearly 6 months.

The NLC had alerted Nigerians that July 26 and 27 would be National Days of Protest across the country to force the FG and the striking lecturers to resolve their issues and suspend the lingering strike.

The union had said the protest would hold at all the State capitals, while the mega rally would take place in Abuja to pressure the Federal Government to meet ASUU’s demands.

About 40 NLC affiliates, including aviation, bank, oil and gas, electricity, construction workers and power holding companies are expected to participate in the protest.

The protest is coming amid security threats across the country as the bloodthirsty bandits continue their havoc in many States and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

