Emmanuel Offor
 ASUU to call off strike next week – Minister

Minister of Education, Prof. Adamu Adamu, has said the on-going strike action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will be called off within the next one week.

Adamu made the disclosure Thursday in Abuja while appearing before the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFund.

According to him, the executive arm of government had commenced plans to ensure that it honours the agreement between the federal government and ASUU.

Chairman of the Committee, Senator Jibrin Barau, commended the Minister for efforts made by his Ministry so far towards ensuring that the situation is resolved and the strike action called off.

