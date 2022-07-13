ASUU Strike: Yul Edochie blasts Ahmed Musa over social media post

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has called out Ahmed Musa, Super Eagles captain, for allegedly stealing his content online.

On Tuesday, the footballer had taken a swipe at Nigerian politicians whose children school abroad over the continued closure of public universities.

“How do you feel visiting your children abroad, taking pictures in their schools and posting online while ASUU is on strike?” Musa had written.

“Like seriously, how is it ok to you? You’re running a system that you don’t even believe in.

“Show me one Oyibo leader whose child is schooling in Nigeria. e no dey touch una?

“And when you return Nigerian youths will still gather and sing praises for una.

In his reaction via Twitter, Edochie tackled the footballer for not crediting the original source of the post.

The 40-year-old actor also claimed ownership of the post, adding that Musa ought to have acknowledged him.

“Na me think am, write am post for my pages this morning. My brother Ahmed Musa munch am post for him own page without giving me credit. E good?” he wrote.

“We all want a working Nigeria. Nothing wrong with copy and paste, but you should give credit to the writer.”

Na me think am, write am post for my pages this morning.

My brother Ahmed Musa munch am post for him own page without giving me credit for it.

e good?

We all want a working Nigeria.

Nothing wrong with copy and paste, but you should give credit to the writer. https://t.co/JURbZ06mTA — Yul Edochie (@YulEdochie) July 12, 2022

Edochie has always been in the news since he announced the arrival of a child with Judy Austin, his second wife, in April.

He however remains unapologetic and claims his fame has shot up since the incident.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...