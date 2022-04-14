ASUU Strike: NLC gives FG 21-day ultimatum

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has intervened in the lingering dispute between the Federal Government and unions in the tertiary institutions that has crippled activities in the nation’s universities.

As a result, the congress issued a 21-one day ultimatum to the government to resolve the issues with members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU), and National Association of Academic Technologist (NAAT).

This was contained in a communique jointly signed on Wednesday in Abuja by NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, and the congress’ General Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja.

Following a meeting with the leaders of the affected unions, Wabba expressed serious concerns over the failure of the government to honour its 2009 re-negotiated agreement with them.

He stated that after the expiration of the ultimatum, the NLC would decide on the next line of action should the government fail to resolve the impasse.

