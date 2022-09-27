ASUU Strike: FG beats retreat, rescinds order to reopen Varsities

The Federal Government has withdrawn the order mandating vice-chancellors of universities to reopen universities.

In a circular issued Monday, the National Universities Commission (NUC), had mandated vice-chancellors, pro-chancellors, and governing councils tore-open federal universities following months of closure due to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU)’s strike.

But later that day, the NUC issued another circular, tagged NUC/ES/138/Vol.64/136, in which it withdrew the order.

“I have been directed to withdraw the NUC Circular Ref: NUC/ES/138/Vol.64/135, and dated September 23, 2022, on the above

Subject,” the circular, signed by the Director, Finance, and Account of the NUC, Sam Onazi, read.

“Consequently, the said circular stands withdrawn. All pro-chancellors and chairmen of governing councils, as well as vice-chancellors of federal universities, are to please note.

“Further development and information would be communicated to all relevant stakeholders. Please, accept the assurances of the Executive Secretary’s warmest regards.”

The letter was tagged “Withdrawal of circular NUC/ES/138/Vol.64/135 dated September 23, 2022”.

Public universities have been closed for over seven months following the industrial action embarked upon by ASUU.

The striking lecturers were ordered to return to classes by the National Industrial Court following a suit filed by the Federal Government, but they remained defiant, taking the matter to the appellate court.

