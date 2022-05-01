ASUU Strike: APC, PDP Primaries can’t hold in Abuja

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has threatened to disrupt the planned primaries by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the continued closure of Nigerian universities.

In a statement issued on Sunday and signed by its president, Sunday Asefon, NANS condemned the rush for party tickets by politicians while the universities have been shut for almost three months.

Mr Asefon described Nigerian politicians as “callous, wicked, selfish and irresponsible.”

He said it is unfortunate that while the Nigerian university students have been “condemned home for almost three months, those saddled with the responsibility of ensuring their academic wellbeing and sound education have the effrontery to obtain N100 million nomination forms.”

In a statement titled; “End ASUU Strike or Forget Political Activities in Abuja,” NANS said the development became necessary following failed peaceful attempts to ensure that the concerned authorities heed its earlier calls.

The statement read in part: “I am compelled to write this morning being the beginning of a new month to address the unending ASUU Strike. We have given mediators time to prevail on the Federal Government to resolve issues with ASUU and ensure our students resume to their different campuses but it seems all mediation failed or failing as the case maybe.

“We have also in the past weeks seen those saddled with great responsibility in the education sector and those saddled with responsibilities of resolving labour crises declaring interests to contest for the seat of the President come 2023. We are surprised by their effrontery and total disrespect to the Nigeria people for having the courage to even moot the idea of contesting talkless of picking up the N100 million naira presidential form while students languish at home because of their collective failures.”

The statement added: “Let me say without mincing words, the two major political parties should forget any political gathering in Abuja or elsewhere except there is a solution to the lingering ASUU strike. We will frustrate all the activities leading to selection of party candidates if we remain on strike.

“We also want to advise the government and the politicians who are busy campaigning to be President to either resolve the ASUU crises or give direct orders to the security operative to shoot us at sight during party conventions to select presidential candidates. If we remain on strike, they should just forget it.”

Neither the APC nor PDP has responded to the threat.

