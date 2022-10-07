ASUU reacts to Court order, says will decide next course of action

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU has said it would review the judgement of the Appeal Court that ordered the union to end its strike, to determine its next line of action.

The appeal court on Friday ordered the union to return to work as earlier ordered by the National Industrial Court with immediate effect.

In reaction to the fresh court judgement, ASUU President, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, said the union is yet to officially receive the Appeal Court ruling.

He said the union would after receiving the judgement, go through the document with its lawyers and decide on its next line of action.

He said, “We have not received the ruling, when we get it, we will review it with our lawyer and then we can take the next step”.

