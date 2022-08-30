Tuesday, August 30, 2022
ASUU doubles down, says strike’s to ‘save public varsities’

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Monday said the purpose of its strike action is to “save public universities.”

ASUU on Monday decided to extend its six-month long strike after its National Executive Council (NEC) met on Sunday in Abuja.

In a statement signed by ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke, the union confirmed its NEC had “resolved to transmute the roll-over strike to a comprehensive, total and indefinite strike action beginning from 12.01a.m. on Monday, 29th August, 2022.”

The union insists that the Federal Government has failed to “satisfactorily” address its demands.

