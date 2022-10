It looks like plans are underway for Davido and his ex-fiancée Chioma Rowland to finally tie the knot.

The singer and chef who recently rekindled their romance, paid a visit to popular UK-based pastor, Tobi Adegboyega who gifted Rowland a Hermes Birkin bag.

During their visit at his place, Pastor Tobi Adegboyega hailed Chioma as “our wife, our real wife” and Davido agreed to the tag calling her 002 and announcing that he was going to wed her come 2023.

