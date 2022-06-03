Ass Over Boobs, CGPA and More, Kizz Daniel Shares Intimate Details with Fans

Kizz Daniel indulged his fans in a question and answer session on Thursday, June 2.

The ‘Buga’ singer spilled the tea on intimate details about his life and family as he took to Twitter to indulge them.

Amongst other things, Kizz Daniel confessed to being an ass man, finishing school with a CGPA of 4.32 and dating his lady for 7 years before they welcomed their children together. See some of his answers to the many questions posed by fans.

Ass 🙁 I love bum bum . Only bum bum can make me leave the studio 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/FKGLUyhZEF — VADO D‘GREAT 🎙 (@KizzDaniel) June 2, 2022

Yes I did . I write all my songs / collabo except for “Currently” written by @Lk_kuddy https://t.co/2tMThB9w4C — VADO D‘GREAT 🎙 (@KizzDaniel) June 2, 2022

I wasn’t sadly … 😞 Her water broke way too early. @dadsreplica was there 😌 Love you bro ❤️ https://t.co/ERKrRoowNq — VADO D‘GREAT 🎙 (@KizzDaniel) June 2, 2022

