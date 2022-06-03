Friday, June 3, 2022
Ass Over Boobs, CGPA and More, Kizz Daniel Shares Intimate Details with Fans

Kizz Daniel indulged his fans in a question and answer session on Thursday, June 2.

The ‘Buga’ singer spilled the tea on intimate details about his life and family as he took to Twitter to indulge them.

Amongst other things, Kizz Daniel confessed to being an ass man, finishing school with a CGPA of 4.32 and dating his lady for 7 years before they welcomed their children together. See some of his answers to the many questions posed by fans.

