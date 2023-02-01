Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Aso Rock working against Tinubu's presidential bid – El-Rufai

Politics

The governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has accused some elements in the Aso rock of working against the victory of the APC and Tinubu in the presidential election.

In an interview on Channels TV, the governor stated that there are people trying to get APC to lose the February 25 presidential election.

He made it known that they had their candidate in the primary election but didn’t win the primaries and due to that, they are working against Tinubu in the election.

“I believe there are elements in the villa that want us to lose the election because they didn’t get their way. They had their candidate but their candidate didn’t win the primary election. I think they are still trying to get us to lose the election and they are hiding behind the president’s desire to do what he thinks is right’’

