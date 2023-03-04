Search
Aso Rock chapel will not be closed – Fani-Kayode

News

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Femi Fani-Kayode has denied reports that the Aso Rock chapel will be closed for four years.

Delta Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has on Saturday said the chapel will be closed for four years due to the Muslim Muslim ticket.

Okowa said the Muslim-Muslim presidency is not God’s will for Nigeria.

“It is not the will of God that the Chapel in Aso Rock will be closed for four years as a result of the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC,” Okowa had said.

Reacting, Fani- Kayode said the chapel will not be closed because the President Elect’s wife, Remi Tinubu is a pastor.

“The assertion that the Aso Rock Chapel will be shut down for four years because @officialABAT and @KashimSM, the President-elect & Vice President-elect respectively, are Muslims is absurd given the fact that the in-coming First Lady is not only a Christian but also a Pastor.” he tweeted.

