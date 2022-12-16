Askae Named Audiomack’s ‘Artiste of the Year’ for 2022

Ahmed Ololade aka Asake is indeed in his winning season as he has been named Audiomack’s 2022 Artiste of the year.

The YBNL signee who is the rave and sensation of the Nigerian music scene at the moment, has secured the love of a global audience with his fuji-amapiano fusion style.

Audiomack announced Asked as the recipient of the honour, noting that he earned the credit as a result of his wholesome preamble to the pack of hit songs delivered in 2022 and his excellent musical deliveries in featured tracks.

The ‘Joha’ crooner released the celebratory anthem, ‘Omo Ope’, featuring label boss, Olamide, back in January, which introduced his spirited persona to Nigerian and global audience.

