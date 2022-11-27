‘Ask his mother’ – Gbajabiamila snaps over Tinubu Age controversy

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has told people doubting the age of Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to confirm it from his late mother, Abibatu Mogaji.

Gbajabiamila stated this while speaking at a rally organised by the APC in Lagos on Saturday.

For a long time, Tinubu’s year of birth has been a subject of controversy.

Last year, Wikipedia locked the profile page of the former Lagos Governor over what it called “persistent vandalism”.

Gbajabiamila has now said those doubting Tinubu’s age should ask Abibatu, who passed on in 2013.

“They will ask you a lot of questions. They will ask you: ‘Who is Tinubu?’ Tell them, Gbajabiamila said Tinubu is the greatest politician in modern-day Nigerian politics.

“They will ask you ‘How old is he; what is his age?’ Tell them, Gbajabiamila said if they doubt his age, they should go and meet his mother to reconfirm,” he said.

Gbajabiamila also hit back at those who claimed Tinubu didn’t go school, insisting that “he is more educated than all the contestants put together”.

