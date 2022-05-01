Ashley Judd and Sister, Wynona Lose Their Country Music Star Mother, Naomi Judd to Mental Illness

Naomi Judd has passed away at the age of 76 after battle with mental illness.

The death of the five time Grammy award winner and country music star from the music duo, The Judds which comprises of her and daughter, Wynona was announced by her daughters, actress Ashley Judd and Wynona.

The duo released a statement to The Associated Press and Ashley shares same on her Instagram page. “Today, we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness,” the statement said. “We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory,” it read.

The announcement came just one day before The Judds were set to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Judds had recently announced a farewell tour, their first in over a decade, which was set to kick off Sept. 30 in Grand Rapids, Michigan and end Oct. 28 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. The duo had also performed on the CMT Music Awards earlier this month, which aired live on CBS April 11.

As one of the most successful acts in Country music history, The Judds won five Grammy Awards for Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal, in addition to nine Country Music Association awards. In the ’80s, the duo celebrated a string of eight straight No. 1 singles including “Why Not Me,” “Mama He’s Crazy” and “Girls’ Night Out.” Their final recorded studio album was 1990’s Love Can Build a Bridge.

