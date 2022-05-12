Ashely Judd Reveals that Her Mother Naomi Died of Self-Inflicted Firearm Wound

Ashley Judd has revealed how their mother, Naomi, died.

The actress appeared in an interview with Diane Sawyer, which aired on Thursday on “Good Morning America,” during which she said that her family agreed to share only a piece of the circumstance surrounding their mother’s death.

“She used a weapon,” Ashley Judd said, per CNN. “A firearm. So that’s the piece of information we are very uncomfortable sharing.”

This comes two weeks after she and her sister Wynonna Judd announced that they had lost their mother “to the disease of mental illness.” She was 76.

She added that her family wanted to shed light on mental illness, and that it is “important to make the distinction between the loved one and the disease.” They were reluctant to share the story, adding that she was the one who discovered her mother.

“I have both grief and trauma from discovering her,” she said, after thanking those who commiserated with them.

“That is the level of catastrophe of what was going on inside of her,” she continued. “Because the barrier between the regard in which they held her couldn’t penetrate into her heart and the lie the disease told her was so convincing.”

CMT will air a televised memorial for Naomi Judd on Sunday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...