Ashanti to be Honoured With Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame Next Month

Congratulations to Ashanti!

The legendary singer will be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next month.

The press release notes that the ceremony will take place on April 7, and some of the stars who have confirmed they will show up for her include Ja Rule, Tichina Arnold, and Lupita Sanchez-Cornejo.

“Ashanti is an award-winning singer, author, actress, and executive producer,” Ana Martinez, Hollywood Walk of Fame producer, said this week. “She has proven her talent in many different Hollywood industries and is an example for young girls who want to be in the ‘biz.’”

In a brief Instagram caption commemorating the news, Ashanti said she was left “speechless” by the honour.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...