Ashanti Says A Producer Held the Music and Told Her to Take Shower With Him

Ashanti continues to speak about the sexism she has endured in the music industry.

In an interview on the Breakfast Club, the singer shared that she got into a situation with a producer who initially offered to work with her for free, but then demanded that she takes a shower with him or pay him “40 racks” per track to get her work.

“One producer, like, we did two records together, he was like, ‘Okay I’m not gonna charge you, you’re my homie,’” she said. “And then when it came time to put it on the album, he was like, ‘Well, let’s take a shower together.’ And I thought he was joking! And then he’s like, ‘Nah I’m dead serious. You know, let’s go out and let’s take a shower together and I’ll give you the records. If not I need 40 racks per record.’”

She added that she and the producer have been working with each other for a “couple of weeks” and when she found out he was serious she “had to make some phone calls” to make sure “stuff was handled.” She didn’t name any names, or when this happened.

