Ashanti Explains Why She’s Re-Recording Her Debut Album: ‘So I Can Collect My Coins’

Just like Taylor Swift, Ashanti is now re-recording her debut album.

The singer shared the reason behind this decision during an interview on The Breakfast Club, which comes months after she announced her plans re-record her 2002 self-titled debut album.

“So as an artist, when you are in the game for a certain amount of time, you pay your dues and things are supposed to come back to you,” she told the hosts when pressed about her motives. “You have a legal team that does what they’re supposed to do so that you can function and own (your work). So with my album being 20 years old in April (2022), obviously it makes sense for me to go in and re-record so that I can collect my coins.”

Ashanti told fans that the overall vibe her debut album would remain the same; however, she intends to make a few changes fans will likely enjoy.

“It’s not necessarily changing the vibe, but kinda just injecting something new, sonically, into it,” she continued. “And maybe I might put some (new) features in there.”

Watch her interview:

