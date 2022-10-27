Ashanti Addresses Irv Gotti’s Accusations: ‘We Were Not In A Relationship’

After months of enduring Irv Gotti insults and accusations, Ashanti has finally returned with a resounding response.

The singer spoke with Angie Martinez on her IRL Podcast, in which she discussed in full her reaction to the Murder Inc. founder’s recent press tour where he made allegations against Ashanti.

Asked why she wasn’t a part of the Murder, Inc. documentary, Ashanti replied: “I think the world can see why. For the record, I love Murder, Inc. I’m cool with everyone, it’s all love.”

“It’s very unfortunate how Irv decided to handle his documentary. It’s a little sad to see a grown man conduct himself in that manner. I feel like the Murder, Inc. legacy is so much bigger,” she said. “The way he handled it tarnished and cheapened the brand…that’s so selfish and so degrading.”

“I accepted a long time ago that’s the person that he is,” she said of her lack of surprise about his behavior. “I feel like Irv is mentally not in a good place.”

She added that Gotti was intentionally trying to ruin her by revealing details about their extramarital affair that occurred twenty years ago.

“When you come to a realization that you no longer can manipulate or control someone you let go. You just vomit. It looks nasty, it smells nasty. And that’s a reflection of the person that you are,” Ashanti said of his recent comments. “He’s clearly in pain, and I see a lot of feminine qualities.”

She added that she has no recollection of some of the explicit details Irv shared on his now infamous Drink Champs interview.

“Irv has flat-out lied about a lot of things. And the crazy thing is, when we were in a good space, a positive space – pillow talk is a dangerous thing. There are so many things that I know. [But] I don’t have the desire to expose certain things. I operate at a different vibration than him. I don’t play in the mud.”

“We dealt with each other, but was Irv my boyfriend, and was I his girlfriend? Never.”

She shared bow bitter the producer became when she emancipated herself from him.

“I believe he wishes death on me to this day,” Ashanti revealed. “I’m my heart I feel like Irv is just hurt, and he doesn’t know where to place his hurt, and he doesn’t know how to channel it as a man. And it’s very sad.”

Watch the full interview HERE.

