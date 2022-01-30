Ash Barty wins Australian Open ending 44-year wait for home triumph

Ashleigh Barty beat Danielle Collins to win the Australian Open title, ending the home nation’s 44-year wait for a Grand Slam women’s singles champion.

Top seed Barty fought back from 5-1 down in the second set to win 6-3 7-6 (7-2) on a rocking Rod Laver Arena.

The 25-year-old Queenslander has won the title without dropping a set in Melbourne this fortnight.

“This is a dream come true for me. I am so proud of being Aussie,” said world number one Barty.

“As an Aussie, the most important part of this tournament has been being able to share this experience with the fans.

“This crowd is one of the most fun I’ve played in front of.”

Addressing the crowd, she added: “You relaxed me and forced me to play my best tennis. Thank you.”

After winning the 2019 French Open and last year’s Wimbledon title, world no 1 Barty has now claimed three of the four majors to establish herself as the dominant player in an unpredictable women’s tour.

