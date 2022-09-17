ASAP Rocky Denies Shooting ASAP Relli

ASAP Rocky has denied the accusation that he shot ASAP Relli in Los Angeles last November.

Recall that Rocky was charged with felony assault with a firearm for his involvement in a shooting in central Hollywood last year. Read more about it here.

Now, Complex is reporting that Rocky has denied Relli’s accusations. “Answering defendant generally denies each and every allegation of the complaint, and specifically denies that plaintiff has been damaged in any amount or in any way as a result of any act or omission of answering defendant,” Rocky’s latest filing reads.

He also claims that Relli’s injuries and damages “were caused solely, directly and proximately by the negligent and/or intentional acts or omissions” of someone else. He added that Relli “failed to exercise reasonable care to avoid the consequences of harm.”

Rocky’s attorney Joe Tacopina called Relli’s civil lawsuit “an extortion” attempt.

