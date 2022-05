ASAP Rocky and Rihanna are not engaged, a source close to the couple has told TMZ.

In case you missed the drama: the rapper dropped a new video, D.M.B., in which he appears to propose to the singer-businesswoman with his grills. “Marry Me,” the gold grills said, and the video cuts to her own grills, as she smiles. Her grills replied: “I Do.”

However, a source has said that they are not at all engaged; they were only having fun in the video.

Watch it here, if you missed it:

