Asamoah Gyan targets shock World Cup return for Ghana

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan is targeting a return to Black Stars for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Gyan’s last appearance for the Black Stars was in 2019 and he last played a competitive game in May 2021 when he featured for Legon Cities against WAFA in the Ghana Premier League.

Months later, he terminated his contract with the Accra-based club.

But in an interview with TheBBC, Gyan dispelled claims of retirement, suggesting he has unfinished business, especially with Black Stars.

“Anything can happen. You know it’s happened before. I’m talking about Cameroon in 1994 with Roger Milla you know coming back from retirement to play in the World Cup. I haven’t retired yet. I haven’t announced my retirement. You know I’ve been out for almost two years now due to injuries, due to my body.

“I just need to get my body back in shape. So I’ve started training of course so I need to get back in shape and see how my body reacts to playing competitive football. Talent-wise, I reckon it’s there already so I just have to prepare physically and then we’ll see what happens.

“Honestly, I haven’t spoken to anybody at all. It’s part of the plan. I just want to make sure and see how my body reacts first. Me and my manager, we’ve been talking behind the scenes, you know and everything so we just have to make sure, we know what we are doing. Everything is in progress, and everything looks positive. We’ll see what happens. There might be a surprise.”

Gyan is Ghana’s all-time leading scorer with 51 goals, including six in the World Cup, making him the continent’s leading scorer in the competition.

Ghana’s Black Stars are in the same group with Uruguay, Portugal and South Korea at Qatar World Cup beginning later this year.

