Asake is thankful.

The superstar recently sold out all three concert dates at the famous 02 Arena in London; the tickets sold out in minutes. Still, many fans are left out as they are unable to purchase the tickets before they sold out.

It is for this reason that he plans to host another concert in a much “bigger” venue to make it up to fans, the singer said.

“Date to be announced soon,” he concluded his post.

