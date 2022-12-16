Asake Releases statement Over Cancellation of His London Concert

Asake has released a statement addressing the cancellation of his O2 Academy Brixton on Thursday, December 15.

The singer who was billed to perform to a sold-out audience, took to his Instagram page to empathise with folks who were left injured and hospitalised, after a crowd broke the window to gain access into the concert hall without tickets.

Asake promised that he will be reaching out to individuals personally as he revealed he is yet to be properly briefed on the events led to the police shutting down the venue.

He thanked London for the love and support and promised to see his fans in that city soon.

